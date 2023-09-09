Patch 0.33 is here! Quality of life Changes and bug fixes.

Share · View all patches · Build 12149397 · Last edited 9 September 2023 – 13:09:12 UTC by Wendy

--------------------------------Short Message------------------------------------------

So the game launched in a not so good state. I've been told that the game is hard to follow and has multiple issues with clipping.

Some things can't be found even when testing your own game. Even with other play testers. Things can fall through the cracks.

I know now that I was telling them how to play and was not letting the game speak for itself. I added UI Elements to combat

this problem. I also add a few things to make the game feel smoother. Entity spawn's are fairly low as well. some monsters are clipping

Through the floor so they have been disabled until I can fix them. (Skull Spider, Skinner, and Face stealer.)

This was a pretty bad launch with how apparent these issues seem so I apologize in advance.

I am dedicated to making this game better from top to bottom.

--------------------------------Future Content Update----------------------------------

While I am fixing these things. The next Content update will come in two weeks. This update will feature.

-A new Level

-A new buildings

-More things to find in the backrooms

-UI Redesign

-New Entity

-Smiler Remake.

-New building (Fast Door Exit)--

-----------------------------------PATCH NOTES----------------------------------------

*Fixed the link room animation

*Added sound to UI and items.

*Added the info box to main pause menu (Lore/How to Guides)

*Color coded the UI Inventory windows.

*Added Free Upgrade body to base.

*Added UI to better explain the Game and Actions that are available to you.

*Added input to inventory screen so "Tab" exits it as well.

*Fixed some bugs with saving progress. i.e. Buildings still appearing though not saved.

*Fixed Bug that made it possible for player to have "Negative Funds"

*Added Hazmat inventory window to Lab Chest.

*Added UI popups to help explain in tutorial.

*Monsters can no longer spawn near the entrance of the backrooms.

*Tweaked some of the wall drawing spawn chances.

*Ocean spawn will now spawn exits on every corner of a backroom tile.

*Locker will no longer spawn different building.

*Fixed Resource buying bug.

*Server sound not as loud.

---------------------------------Bugs known (Working on)-----------------------------

*Back wall does not spawn leaving the spawn area exposed.

*Sometimes moving mouse will building will cause your mouse to "Lock"

*Multiple doors spawn on top each other.