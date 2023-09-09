- Fixed a bug where the missile would not shoot in the Hunter Tutorial mission. It now functions as expected.
- Removed unnecessary social media links from the main menu.
Evasive Maneuvers update for 9 September 2023
v1.40 - Bug Fixing
