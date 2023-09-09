 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Evasive Maneuvers update for 9 September 2023

v1.40 - Bug Fixing

Share · View all patches · Build 12149310 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where the missile would not shoot in the Hunter Tutorial mission. It now functions as expected.
  • Removed unnecessary social media links from the main menu.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1540651 Depot 1540651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link