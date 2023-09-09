- Supported dual-axis analog controllers.
- Fixed a bug that an error occurs when the sprite for joint does not exist.
- Fixed a bug that shortcuts such as F5 did not work when the focus is on text input.
Shooting Game Builder update for 9 September 2023
Patch note 1.0.9.84
