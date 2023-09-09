 Skip to content

Shooting Game Builder update for 9 September 2023

Patch note 1.0.9.84

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Supported dual-axis analog controllers.
  • Fixed a bug that an error occurs when the sprite for joint does not exist.
  • Fixed a bug that shortcuts such as F5 did not work when the focus is on text input.

