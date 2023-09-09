Only Go Up: Parkour Adventure for Gamers Around the World!

Share · View all patches · Build 12149264 · Last edited 9 September 2023 – 11:39:08 UTC by Wendy

🚀 Only Go Up🚀 invites you to a fantastic parkour adventure game on top!

🌊 Run against the rising water!

The earth is submerged, and you are the last hope. When everything is submerged, you have to face up. Challenge yourself for a high score upward, avoiding the ever-increasing water.

🌍 Explore the Fantastic World!

The world of Only Go Up is full of beautiful scenery and mysterious places. Each level is full of unique designs and parkour challenges, offering an exciting journey.

📸 Check out the map with a rich concept!

Maps of various concepts are waiting for you.

This must be a map you've never experienced before!

Only Go Up can be played anywhere. Now start your up-and-coming adventure!

Thank you for playing Only Go Up. I look forward to your adventure. Let's go up together!