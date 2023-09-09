 Skip to content

Jabroni Brawl: Episode 3 update for 9 September 2023

Patch 161

Build 12149229

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes of Steam update #161, released on September 9th, 2023:

Maps

  • Atrium

    • Replaced HL2 pickups with L4D ones
    • Fixed visual bugs with props

  • Gator Farm

    • Added map to the default Shidden's map pool
    • Added giant beachballs
    • Tweaked prop placements
    • Tweaked spawn points

  • Meat World

    • Adjusted bloom/blur levels
    • Adjusted large KOTH zone sizes

  • Tiny Terminal

    • Fixed localization token for the 'Baggage Claim 1' safe zone
    • Tweaked player scaling gates
    • Detailing pass

Weapons

  • Quad Rocket Launcher's alt fire mode rockets will now have less hectic spread and the same speed as rockets fired with primary fire mode

User Interface

  • Implemented horizontal scrolling where applicable
  • Implemented deletion till next or previous word in text boxes by pressing Ctrl+Delete or Ctrl+Backspace correspondingly
  • Reverted changes done to the dedicated server's console handling on Linux
  • Added Gator and Chicken kill icons

Effects

  • Updated various muzzle flash effects
  • Fixed the dust clouds created by the Dubstep gun cutting off in some cases

Miscellaneous

  • Fixed server crash caused by roaches trying to hide in the shadows using previous map's lighting data
  • Fixed weapons reloading related sentences cutting off by the following reloading animations
  • Implemented gamepads hot plugging on Windows
  • Implemented partial Steam Input support (uses Xbox 360 layout by default)
  • Updated the version command to print SDL version number
  • Added various default gamepad key bindings
  • Removed deprecated and/or unused convars from the coop configuration files
  • Fixed exec command's auto-completeion suggestions couldn't be used due to a missing file extension

SDK tools

  • BspZip: Fixed compressed maps still holding non-compressed PAKFILE data
  • BspZip: Fixed compressed maps couldn't be decompressed
  • HLMV: Fixed rendering of collision meshes
  • StudioMDL: Fixed inability to locate QC/SMD files

Changed files in this update

