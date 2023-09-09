Patch notes of Steam update #161, released on September 9th, 2023:
Maps
-
Atrium
- Replaced HL2 pickups with L4D ones
- Fixed visual bugs with props
-
Gator Farm
- Added map to the default Shidden's map pool
- Added giant beachballs
- Tweaked prop placements
- Tweaked spawn points
-
Meat World
- Adjusted bloom/blur levels
- Adjusted large KOTH zone sizes
-
Tiny Terminal
- Fixed localization token for the 'Baggage Claim 1' safe zone
- Tweaked player scaling gates
- Detailing pass
Weapons
- Quad Rocket Launcher's alt fire mode rockets will now have less hectic spread and the same speed as rockets fired with primary fire mode
User Interface
- Implemented horizontal scrolling where applicable
- Implemented deletion till next or previous word in text boxes by pressing Ctrl+Delete or Ctrl+Backspace correspondingly
- Reverted changes done to the dedicated server's console handling on Linux
- Added Gator and Chicken kill icons
Effects
- Updated various muzzle flash effects
- Fixed the dust clouds created by the Dubstep gun cutting off in some cases
Miscellaneous
- Fixed server crash caused by roaches trying to hide in the shadows using previous map's lighting data
- Fixed weapons reloading related sentences cutting off by the following reloading animations
- Implemented gamepads hot plugging on Windows
- Implemented partial Steam Input support (uses Xbox 360 layout by default)
- Updated the version command to print SDL version number
- Added various default gamepad key bindings
- Removed deprecated and/or unused convars from the coop configuration files
- Fixed exec command's auto-completeion suggestions couldn't be used due to a missing file extension
SDK tools
- BspZip: Fixed compressed maps still holding non-compressed PAKFILE data
- BspZip: Fixed compressed maps couldn't be decompressed
- HLMV: Fixed rendering of collision meshes
- StudioMDL: Fixed inability to locate QC/SMD files
