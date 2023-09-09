 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Roomvas update for 9 September 2023

Changes to Export, Roofs, and more

Share · View all patches · Build 12149221 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changes to Export

Furniture with licensing restrictions will no longer be exported. This applies to furniture by the following designers:

  • Epic
  • Twinmotion
  • Scionti
Roofs
  • Roofs now work even when one of the room walls are deleted
  • Windows can now be placed on roofs and, similar to walls, will automatically remove a roof section to fit itself. This will be useful for certain types of attic windows.
Other Changes
  • Materials for stairs can now be changed, by using the Material Select mode
  • Added a Window subcategory under Fixtures
Bug Fixes
  • The wrong thumbnail image may sometimes be used in the Load Layout menu if there are too many saved layouts in the folder

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2082491 Depot 2082491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link