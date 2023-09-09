Changes to Export, Roofs, and more

Changes to Export
Furniture with licensing restrictions will no longer be exported. This applies to furniture by the following designers:
- Epic
- Twinmotion
- Scionti
Roofs
- Roofs now work even when one of the room walls are deleted
- Windows can now be placed on roofs and, similar to walls, will automatically remove a roof section to fit itself. This will be useful for certain types of attic windows.
Other Changes
- Materials for stairs can now be changed, by using the Material Select mode
- Added a Window subcategory under Fixtures
Bug Fixes
- The wrong thumbnail image may sometimes be used in the Load Layout menu if there are too many saved layouts in the folder
Changed files in this update