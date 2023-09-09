1.【优化】闪避移除能量消耗但是增加了六分之1秒的CD时间
2.【新增】石头人增加了熔岩守卫和冰晶守卫
3.【修复】修复怪物被冰冻期间无法击中
4.【修复】部分卡牌融合效果不对
5.【修复】被融合的卡牌不会再出现在卡池中
6.【优化】移除一些无用的概率卡牌
7.【优化】优化BOSS的强度
8.【优化】移除每次升级的主动技能卡牌选择
9.【优化】元素卡牌增加强化伤害
10.【新增】新增部分融合卡牌
11.【修复】部分怪物技能没有起效 如冥蝶加血，小蜘蛛吸蓝。蜜蜂吸血
Project UFO草稿版 Playtest update for 9 September 2023
