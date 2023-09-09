Ver. 0.2.30 Available

Share · View all patches · Build 12149121 · Last edited 9 September 2023 – 12:09:17 UTC by Wendy

maboroshi caravan Ver.0.2.30 now available.

*If only minor bugs are fixed, no patch notes will be listed.

Adjusts the UI of the SETTINGS

Increased number of random names of members

Fixed minor bugs

Implemented the name submitted in the Character Names Request . About 1000 names are currently available. Thank you for sending it to me.

Due to data adjustments being made, your security software may detect new communications.

reference:Programs Which May Interfere with Steam

Please continue to observe the caravan.