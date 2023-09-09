Ver. 0.2.30 Available

maboroshi caravan Ver.0.2.30 now available.
*If only minor bugs are fixed, no patch notes will be listed.
- Adjusts the UI of the SETTINGS
- Increased number of random names of members
- Fixed minor bugs
■Increased number of random names of members
Implemented the name submitted in the Character Names Request . About 1000 names are currently available. Thank you for sending it to me.
Due to data adjustments being made, your security software may detect new communications.
reference:Programs Which May Interfere with Steam
Please continue to observe the caravan.
Changed files in this update