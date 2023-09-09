Add Ore Tree And Gem Tree
Can Be Obtained By Combine And Purchase
Slow Produce Than Normal Tree
Low Chance Produce Ore And Gem
SimpleTD update for 9 September 2023
Ore And Gem Tree Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Add Ore Tree And Gem Tree
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2442831 Depot 2442831
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update