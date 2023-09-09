 Skip to content

SimpleTD update for 9 September 2023

Ore And Gem Tree Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Add Ore Tree And Gem Tree
Can Be Obtained By Combine And Purchase
Slow Produce Than Normal Tree
Low Chance Produce Ore And Gem

