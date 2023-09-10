 Skip to content

SYNCED update for 10 September 2023

Hotfix 1.0.94

Hotfix 1.0.94

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Attention Runners,

We have deployed a minor hotfix to address some further issues. To ensure your game is updated please log out and then close/reopen your game client. Update details can be found below:

  • Resolved additional technical issues that could lead to crashes in some scenarios.
  • Set DirectX 11 as the default setting, as some players were experiencing issues with DirectX 12.
  • Resolved an issue where the team server restart resulted in player data errors, causing matchmaking issues. This should now be fixed.

Please note: A previous issue impacting the availability of the in-game chat service has also been resolved separately to this hotfix.

The SYNCED Team

