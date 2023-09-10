Hotfix 1.0.94

Attention Runners,

We have deployed a minor hotfix to address some further issues. To ensure your game is updated please log out and then close/reopen your game client. Update details can be found below:

Resolved additional technical issues that could lead to crashes in some scenarios.

Set DirectX 11 as the default setting, as some players were experiencing issues with DirectX 12.

Resolved an issue where the team server restart resulted in player data errors, causing matchmaking issues. This should now be fixed.

Please note: A previous issue impacting the availability of the in-game chat service has also been resolved separately to this hotfix.

The SYNCED Team