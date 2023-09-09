Build 507: Patch Notes

Match Rounds

In this update teams now play both attacking and defending sides of each map, before advancing to the next map. Over time we will be improving this feature based on your feedback and updating the user interface to show which team has won the map overall after both rounds are complete. This change also reduces time between rounds as there is no need to reload the level.

Summary of Changes:

New: Match rounds experimental feature

Fixed: Settings save button is no longer off screen if resolution above monitor resolution

Fixed: Delay to images being displayed during level loading

Known Issues

Cursor sometimes get stuck on screen. ALT+ENTER can fix this issue for some users.

Steam overlay opens when Alt+Tab back into the game. (Workaround: Change game window mode to full screen window or windowed in Graphics settings)

Cursor and icons can "ghost" over the screen after playing for a long time. We are actively investigating this bug. Please let us know if it happens with as much detail as possible

You can give us feedback by commenting on the discussion thread or in the feedback thread in our growing discord community at discord.gg/vanguardww2