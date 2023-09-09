- Added Steam Achievements
- Loading Indicator for first Steam Login
- Merge Pre-Steam accounts into Steam for Old Users (Itchio Users)
- Next Track Button will download next track if its not already downloaded.
ANXRacers update for 9 September 2023
New Update (v144/v145): Steam Achievements and Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
