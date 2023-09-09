 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ANXRacers update for 9 September 2023

New Update (v144/v145): Steam Achievements and Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12148929 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Steam Achievements
  • Loading Indicator for first Steam Login
  • Merge Pre-Steam accounts into Steam for Old Users (Itchio Users)
  • Next Track Button will download next track if its not already downloaded.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2196781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2196782
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2196783
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link