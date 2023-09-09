 Skip to content

Nightmare: Les Origines update for 9 September 2023

Update 3.6.1b

Build 12148897

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Modification de la carte Backroom
Refonte du choix des langages
Correction de bugs mineurs
Amélioration de la stabilité
Correction de sons manquants

Changed files in this update

Nightmare: Les Origines Content Depot 1725131
