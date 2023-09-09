GameUpdate

Share · View all patches · Build 12148882 · Last edited 9 September 2023 – 10:13:10 UTC by Wendy

The issue of crashes is being investigated...

Those who are experiencing issues can reply to the update with details on what's happening.

Energy required for Gunner's Burst: 27 => 21

Base interval for Gunner's Burst Firing: 0.03 => 0.02

Cooldown time for Gunner's Sprint: 10 => 8

Fixed the bug where the Advanced Upgrade Tree could not be accessed.

Significantly increased the chances of the Advanced Upgrade Tree appearing.

Added new upgrade trees.

Imperial Command Lightning, Thunderbolt Advanced

Thunderbolt has a chance to transform into Shock Thunder, causing wide-area damage.

Fixed some bugs that could potentially freeze the game.

Fixed some text description errors.