Update Notes for v0.93

- Added a new experimental capture the flag game mode, Capture Battle
- Capture Battle can be won either by wrecking all enemies or by reaching an enemy flag and bringing it to the home base
- If Flag Lost By Touch setting is enabled, the flag carrier loses the flag by getting touched by an enemy - otherwise, wrecking is required
- In Infiltration sub-variant, it is enough to just reach an enemy flag to win
- No built-in capture levels included yet, but there is level Flaggerblast in Workshop
- Added the possibility to have extra time in a soccer match when tied (next goal ending the match)
- Showing teams and colors better in soccer score and messages, the correct team order also kept in results
- Refuel Time can now be set to 0, meaning refueling is not possible at all
- Event recordings now by default embed enough level data to the recording so that the recording can be played back even without having the level
- Added a workaround fix for a very rare issue on some systems where the resolution got too big while loading a level
- Miscellaneous other minor fixes and improvements
