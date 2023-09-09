 Skip to content

Turbo Sliders Unlimited update for 9 September 2023

Update Notes for v0.93

Share · View all patches · Build 12148880 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a new experimental capture the flag game mode, Capture Battle
  • Capture Battle can be won either by wrecking all enemies or by reaching an enemy flag and bringing it to the home base
  • If Flag Lost By Touch setting is enabled, the flag carrier loses the flag by getting touched by an enemy - otherwise, wrecking is required
  • In Infiltration sub-variant, it is enough to just reach an enemy flag to win
  • No built-in capture levels included yet, but there is level Flaggerblast in Workshop
  • Added the possibility to have extra time in a soccer match when tied (next goal ending the match)
  • Showing teams and colors better in soccer score and messages, the correct team order also kept in results
  • Refuel Time can now be set to 0, meaning refueling is not possible at all
  • Event recordings now by default embed enough level data to the recording so that the recording can be played back even without having the level
  • Added a workaround fix for a very rare issue on some systems where the resolution got too big while loading a level
  • Miscellaneous other minor fixes and improvements

