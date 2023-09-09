Hotfix 1.0.6b

Hi!

The word "tirelessly" from the yesterdays patch happened not to be exactly true. We are sorry for the mistake and promise to get more sleep. The FOV setting now should work properly.

To answer frequently asked questions:

We strongly advise to use the UV lamp when available, even after completing the murder pool.

On said murder pool to get the money for the optional task you have to CORRECTLY mark evidences. Stains of the blood on the floor might help you identifying them.

Cheers,

Dev Team