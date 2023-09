Fixed a bug where you can't see 'Shizuka' when you start New Game+ even if you have 'Fellow Pack' DLC.

I'm sorry for the late reflection of the feedback.

As an apology, we will give 200 junk to everyone who owns the Fellow Pack until September 16th when accessing the game.

(If you start a game for the first time or start a new game, it will be paid normally if you save and load it.)

Thank you.