9.08 Hot Fix!

■ Update version: v 0.2.3
■ Patch notes:
- Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug with Spawn G bomb and remaining range of attack during battle.
- Resolve frame dropping when there are many sharks.
- Solve the boss of Spark in the Street sees only one direction.
- Updates
- Vaccine Crasher's gas explosion knockback power increased.
- Delete element built physical damage penalty for Code Cutter.
- Increased charging speed and increased damage of focused E-lasers.
- Improved visibility.
- Increased transparency in virus zones.
- Increased transparency of tornadoes summoned by code cutter.
Thank you.
Changed files in this update