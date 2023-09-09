 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

X Invader update for 9 September 2023

9.08 Hot Fix!

Share · View all patches · Build 12148563 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

■ Update version: v 0.2.3

■ Patch notes:

  1. Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a bug with Spawn G bomb and remaining range of attack during battle.
  • Resolve frame dropping when there are many sharks.
  • Solve the boss of Spark in the Street sees only one direction.
  1. Updates
  • Vaccine Crasher's gas explosion knockback power increased.
  • Delete element built physical damage penalty for Code Cutter.
  • Increased charging speed and increased damage of focused E-lasers.
  • Improved visibility.
  • Increased transparency in virus zones.
  • Increased transparency of tornadoes summoned by code cutter.

Thank you.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2090761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link