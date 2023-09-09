Paleon pre-Alpha 1.19.0

Features:
- Sewing machine
- Spinning frame
- Loom (Industrial Age)
- Mudbrick floor
- Mudbrick wall
Updates/Changes:
- The efficiency of windmills depends on the wind speed
- Clothes have an expiration date
- Ability to build bridges over irrigation canals
- Irrigation canals dry up if the source is blocked
- Water in irrigation channels can only move up to 20 tiles from the source
- Sort game saves by creation date
- Displaying the date of the last save next to the save folder
Bugfixes:
- Some buildings could be built on an unfinished bridge
- When minimizing the game, the camera moved to the upper left corner
