Paleon update for 9 September 2023

Paleon pre-Alpha 1.19.0

Build 12148536 · Last edited by Wendy

Features:

  • Sewing machine
  • Spinning frame
  • Loom (Industrial Age)
  • Mudbrick floor
  • Mudbrick wall

Updates/Changes:

  • The efficiency of windmills depends on the wind speed
  • Clothes have an expiration date
  • Ability to build bridges over irrigation canals
  • Irrigation canals dry up if the source is blocked
  • Water in irrigation channels can only move up to 20 tiles from the source
  • Sort game saves by creation date
  • Displaying the date of the last save next to the save folder

Bugfixes:

  • Some buildings could be built on an unfinished bridge
  • When minimizing the game, the camera moved to the upper left corner

