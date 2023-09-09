Symphony of War Small Update 1.10.04

Overview

-More freedom for NG+ Selections

-Stat calculation for memory units adjusted to be less punishing and more consistent

-A number of bug fixes

Memory/NG+ Stats Rebalance

-Memory Units stats should be line with their classes starting stats when being reset to level 1

-Memory Units will now always regain their full stats faster and more smoothly as they level

-Memory Units stats gained from consumables will now carry over with diminishing returns rather than being halved each Cycle

-Nephilim doppelgangers will now scale in stats closer to their base counterparts, but cost 15 Capacity to place in a squad

-Other story characters doppelgangers will now scale in stats closer to their base counterparts

-Veteran Enemies modifier now adds more stats to enemies depending on the Enemy Power setting

-The stat penalty for using Nerfilim has been increased, while the power recharge penalty has been reduced

-Increased the amount of stat growth gained per Cycle with Veteran Troops with diminishing returns

-Veteran Troops setting now also affects doppelgangers and Unique characters, but at a reduced rate

-Memory Units that have had their LDR reduced early game will now consider their highest LDR ever achieved to confer a bonus to LDR Growth

-Memory Units that have had their loyalty reduced will now regain it faster

Other NG+ Changes

-Most NG+ Options can now be set during playthrough

-Memory versions of Artifacts obtained on a previous run will now carry directly into your inventory instead of being placed back in the shop

-Memory Units that have reached Golden status can now be class changed freely. They will lose their Golden status temporarily and regain it when they are on an eligible class with max CP

-Memory Fragment gain has been redistributed more evenly through each stage (boosted early game, slightly reduce late game)

-Memory Fragment gain has been redistributed for Arena's relative rarity (bronze and silver fewer fragments, Gold and Platinum more fragments)

Balance changes:

-The Ally prisoner squad in Legends 3A will no longer be targeted by Enemy squads

-Added additional special drops to some squads in Legends 3B

-Moved fort locations and/or added friendly forts to Legends 3B

-The MaxHP pool of the minions in main quest Chapter 30 have been reduced by about 20%

Fixes/Other:

-Dedicated Arena Token slots refreshed with Merchant Storeroom will now scale in price more quickly

-Fixed an issue where Risen could still be summoned after all Unlife units (or all units on Dawn of the Risen) were already wiped out

-Fixed alignment on Warcat's menu sprite

-Fixed description on Calodori charm. (Translation pending)

-Fixed Memory versions of Defiled Donari Tome and Book of Unlife to allow class changes

-Fixed some traits that relied on HP being below or above certain thresholds incorrectly counting shields as HP

-Healers will no longer consider the presence of a shield when deciding whether or not to heal

-Healer classes that can also attack will no longer "standby for heal" and skip out on attacking while on Offense

-Defeats will no longer be tracked during chapter 12

-Kills, defeats, turns, and surrenders will no longer be tracked during Chapters 13, 29, and the tutorial chapter

-Fixed an issue preventing the trait Immortal Spirit from working in Quick Combats

-Fixed an issue with the trait Challenger not resetting after initial use

-All Epic (purple) items that were also Unique were either upgraded to Legendary or are no longer Unique. All remaining Uniques should be Legendary, and all remaining Legendries are Unique

-Platinum Arena will favor dropping a non-unique item you do not own if you own all Unique items.

-Bazaar Shops that have run out of Unique items to sell will now attempt to sell an item you do not own

-Stat growths for Main Character's various classes have been equalized. They will still have different stat modifiers for different classes