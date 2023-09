Share · View all patches · Build 12148414 · Last edited 9 September 2023 – 08:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Hi Folks.

Another minor update to fix a couple of bugs we have discovered during internal testing.

Bug: Fixed an issue that could occur in a fight with one of the Cabal members (Steros).

Bug: Fixed a couple of minor issues related to the doors bug in V1.002.

Interface: Fixed some more spelling and grammatical errors.

We hope that you do not encounter any issues with the update. Please let us know if you discover any problems.

All the Best.

Ian & Jann