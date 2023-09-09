 Skip to content

Netherguild update for 9 September 2023

Early Access Update 9/9/2023 - 0.21 - Big visual changes and combat fix

Change log 9/9/2023 | Version 0.21

Changes:

  • Visuals have been changed to look a bit darker and better (picture at the bottom)
  • Add a small visual effects of "returning to place" when moving mouse between attack / movement tiles

Fixes:

  • Added fixes to prevent enemies (besides Crystal Shrimp) from activating enemies in other rooms. This should disable unintended big encounters - but watch out, you can still activate further enemies by witnessing them.
    Applies to all current areas.

  • Fixed opening cutscene "Gate" scenes look blurry on 4K monitors

