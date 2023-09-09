Early Access Update 9/9/2023 - 0.21 - Big visual changes and combat fix

Change log 9/9/2023 | Version 0.21
Changes:
- Visuals have been changed to look a bit darker and better (picture at the bottom)
- Add a small visual effects of "returning to place" when moving mouse between attack / movement tiles
Fixes:
-
Added fixes to prevent enemies (besides Crystal Shrimp) from activating enemies in other rooms. This should disable unintended big encounters - but watch out, you can still activate further enemies by witnessing them.
Applies to all current areas.
-
Fixed opening cutscene "Gate" scenes look blurry on 4K monitors
Changed files in this update