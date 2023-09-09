 Skip to content

Attack of the Karens update for 9 September 2023

Minor update to press release version

Last edited by Wendy

v0.8.00 Version changes:

  • Fixed an issue where you could re-open the pause menu from the options or quit menu in-game.
  • Removed the "feedback" option from the in-game menu
  • Potentially fixed an issue where pausing the game would disable player movement temporarily

These changes have not been pushed to play test, this is only to fix some minor issues for press keys that have been distributed to prepare for reviews.

Bug fixes for play test and demo will be pushed to those versions in the coming days.

Thanks!!

