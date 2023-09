Share · View all patches · Build 12148205 · Last edited 9 September 2023 – 07:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Blaze the Trail

Event Rule

During the event period, consume FP to obtain event point, accumulate point to certain ammount will gain stage reward, there will be 7 stage, up to 6 rounds

Single-server and Cross-servcer leaderboard will be set on this event

Expected Event Duration:

8:00 Semptember 11th to 12:00 October 13th(UTC+8)