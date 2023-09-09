Update - 2.1.1

Thank you all for the support! Special thanks to all my collaborators and Patreons:
2.1.1 Patch Notes:
- Warp Drive equipment can now be activated to warp to the currently selected sector on the galaxy map. Some drives also received an emergency warp function, which can be used by activating it while holding shift (default), and will send you to the closest sector.
- Added a * mark on items on station markets, when they are needed for quests.
- Added 'Melee' combat tactic for fleet ships. Red Skull pilots also use it when over level 15 (or level 10+ elites).
- Unarmed ships equipped with attack drones or integrated ramming weapons will now engage enemies.
- Added lights to drones, making them much more visible. You can customize the colors for both repair and attack/mining drones, and its intensity. Defaults are green and red, respectively.
- You can now customize the color for name labels and icons based on reputation (defaults are green, yellow, red and blue).
- Using Pirate Impulse Drives or ships now change the color of thruster and trail effects.
- Pirate stations now use red/orange colored lights instead of blue.
- The game received some performance improvements on big fleet battles.
- Added option to choose Anti-Aliasing quality from 5 different levels.
- Added option to choose full-screen mode between Windowed (default, multi-task friendlier) and Exclusive (a bit more performance). Using 'exclusive' mode can also fix occasional full screen stuttering issues.
- Added a tooltip scale option in general settings.
- Item tooltips no longer cover the buttons on the inventory and should no longer overflow vertically, being scaled when needed.
- Added delay before showing tooltip, ranging from 0 to 2000 ms (2 seconds). Default is 0.
- Radar ship icons now update when you swap ships or change the option in settings.
- Fixed target info still being visible on sector and galaxy maps.
- Fixed loot names becoming invisible when opening game settings.
- Fixed weapon turret with the wrong angle on weapons tab.
- Fixed BUG that would cause crew tooltip to show up over the quest panel.
- Fixed Bancheis crewman trait bonuses not working on 'staff' seat.
- Fixed Juggernaut playing an engine sound at the wrong time and volume.
- Fixed radar zoom buttons still being visible on the Galaxy Map.
- Fixed crew member tooltip overflowing.
- Fixed BUG that enabled installing weapons on ships with no weapon slots, corrupting the save.
