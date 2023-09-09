 Skip to content

MotorCubs RC update for 9 September 2023

Windows Build 567 - Hotfix 2

Build 12147950

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Honeypot Unlock works as intended now.
  • Default quality setting is Good so that PCs don't die.
  • Vehicle Impact Debris enabled as a test.

Changed files in this update

