- Honeypot Unlock works as intended now.
- Default quality setting is Good so that PCs don't die.
- Vehicle Impact Debris enabled as a test.
MotorCubs RC update for 9 September 2023
Windows Build 567 - Hotfix 2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
