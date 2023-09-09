Achievements and Stats, plus new items and improvements

v0.8.06

-Setup Steam achievements. Some achievements unlock in game rewards too.

-Setup Steam stats and exposed some stats in the player stats menu

-Update to item sell values to improve and better balance world economy

-Expanded list of items Merchants will sell from the Village

-Update to various merchant buy/sell ratios

-New Pirate Sail and Pirate Hat items

-Setup white highlight on popups when they spawn for stronger feedback

-Fixed Titan emissive issue during combat

-Fixed issue where sometimes the game difficulty button in the Settings menu would not respond to mouse clicks

-Performance optimizations

-General bug fixes