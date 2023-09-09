 Skip to content

Breakwaters update for 9 September 2023

Achievements and Stats, plus new items and improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 12147929 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.8.06
-Setup Steam achievements. Some achievements unlock in game rewards too.
-Setup Steam stats and exposed some stats in the player stats menu
-Update to item sell values to improve and better balance world economy
-Expanded list of items Merchants will sell from the Village
-Update to various merchant buy/sell ratios
-New Pirate Sail and Pirate Hat items
-Setup white highlight on popups when they spawn for stronger feedback
-Fixed Titan emissive issue during combat
-Fixed issue where sometimes the game difficulty button in the Settings menu would not respond to mouse clicks
-Performance optimizations
-General bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Breakwaters Depot 1203181
