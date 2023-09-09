Major Update - v0.35

Added NPCs that occasionally come out of their house, walk around and then go back home to add a little more liveliness to the town.

Implemented Upgraded Purchasables of each Tool (Phillips Driver, Flat Head & Pliers) which can be purchased at the Hardware Store, these Tool Upgrades halve the required Disassembly Time, greatly Improving Efficiency, which the Time Bonus also Stacks with Perks.

Along with the above tool upgrade I have also implemented a Dynamic Time adjustment for the Animations of Component Removal with increased removal time, rather than cutting the animation off early the animations play speed will be based on the current removal time, allowing the full removal animation to play at a faster speed with upgraded tools.

Reworked the Email System to use NPC Names and Icons of the NPCs that can be found wondering around and to be more Australian themed rather than just Random Names which Links Received Emails to NPCs in the World.

Fixed the hole in the Pliers Tool Placeholder (green) Model.

Fixed the Bug where the Auto Disassembly for Sub Parts would sometimes zoom in really close.

Fixed the bug with the Chem Station not removing certain old Data when saving and Duplicating Ingots.

Fixed the bug with the Shop Doors playing the Opening/Closing Sounds when the Shop is Closed and Doors are locked.

Added the Chem Beaker to the New Interaction Text Info UI when providing information about the current Beaker State.

Fixed the Bug where the Tutorial DVD Player would respawn each time loading in.

Fixed the Notification for Objects Falling through the Map, it now states the box is in the Lounge Room and is Called the 'Lost & Found' box rather then Bug Box.

Made it so if the Player is Zoomed in before starting Disassembly it will Automatically Un-zoom to save causing issues for the Disassembly Zooming/Moving functions.