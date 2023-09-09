 Skip to content

Goblin Adventurer Hunting update for 9 September 2023

Ver1.03 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12147684 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・Bug fix: When defeating a slime, even though obtaining holy water or dirty water, the "DOWN" animation was displayed.
・When acquiring treasure, the game used to pause until the BGM (background music) finished, but it has now been adjusted to allow movement before the BGM ends.
・Fixed the level progression for the "Number of Choices on Basement Level Three" in the shop from 100,000 -> 20,000 -> 50,000 to 100,000 -> 200,000 -> 500,000.

