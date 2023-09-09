Public Beta Patch Notes: September 8th, 2023

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changes to the Beta Branch:

Pardner Cosmetic Save Slots:

There are now 5 save slots for Pardner cosmetics. They will appear on the main page of the Pardner customization menu.

This required a rewrite of how the cosmetics were saved, and when you launch the game, you should see a default Pardner - but don’t worry: There’s an additional button on the save slot sidebar to load your Pardner from the previous save system!

Additionally, the Pardner cosmetics will now sync to the Steam Cloud.

New Worm Ability Icons and UI Polish:

The very placeholder ability icons have been replaced with finalized art! I’ve also added some additional visual polish to the Worm Ability HUD.

Guidebook Changes:

I’ve added additional pages, images, and content to the Guidebook, including pages for the basics mechanics of Pardners, Worms, and general gameplay.

Cymbal Monkey Changes:

Increased the Cymbal Monkey Worm stun duration from 10 seconds to 12.

Worms under the effect of the Cymbal Monkey stun now have their camera controls reversed for the duration.

Added particle effects above the Worm’s head while they are stunned.

Bile Bomb Changes:

You can no longer fire a Bile Bomb when something is in your mouth.

Fixed Bile Bombs firing below the ground when aiming downward.

Armored Carapace Changes:

You can no longer cast Armored Carapace when something is in your mouth. (You can still use the ability before grabbing something, just not while something is in your mouth. This should fix an overly strong strategy of Worms reacting to accidentally eating dynamite by armoring immediately.)

Misc. Changes:

The Jump you do when completing a mini-game no longer takes stamina.

Worms no longer see cactus seeds being held in Pardner hands. (When they are aiming to throw the cactus seed).

Pardner “Equipment” has been renamed to Pardner “Kit”, as typing “equipped equipment” felt silly.

The beta has been fantastic so far in gaining valuable feedback and fixing balance issues and bugs. Thanks to everyone who's been playing! I feel like the majority of the issues have been ironed out and hope to have the beta branch pushed to the main version soon! (I'm aiming for sometime next week, but it's always scary giving an exact time frame!)

Stay Safe out there, Pardner!

To Access the Beta Branch:

Right-click Wormtown in your Steam library -> Properties -> Betas, and select "public beta" from the dropdown list.

Discord.gg/Wormtown