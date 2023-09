Share · View all patches · Build 12147583 · Last edited 9 September 2023 – 03:39:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Everyone.

We are excited about the new features 13.2 has brought and we would like to invite you to give your feedback on them. Feel free to share your thoughts openly.

https://forms.gle/PfzNKND6bfMoqMnx8

Stay tuned for another survey coming soon about the current state-of-the-game.

We are looking forward to your responses!