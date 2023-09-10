v 1.0.4.27 Now Live

This weeks fixes from the beta branch are now live on the default branch.

I'm still mostly going through the bug tracker reports that have built up over the past couple months during my absence, in order of severity. The game's definitely running quite a bit smoother with this patch though than it has been for a bit, my apologies for that. A mix of rushed changes and outsourced mistakes had a number of systems causing inter-related problems here and there.

Lots to do though, hoping to get town building features fleshed out a bit more, and more building textures in asap.

v 1.0.4.27 2023.09.09

Added a check to reassign Basic Attack and Recall to the hotbar in the event of skills being reset

Added mouse over text on map icons for Shrines, Monoliths, Rifts, and Totems (English only for now)

Added solace names to solace map icons

Reduced the spawn rate of Rifts outside of badlands

Reduced the spawn rate of Goblin Totems outside of swamps

Reduced the spawn rate of Monoliths outside of Grasslands and Mountains

Fixed remaining adventuring skill points printing incorrectly for Jobs

Fixed a storehouse duplication bug

Fixed hold to walk and always run not working

Fixed Spiritualist passive skill for Magic Damage awarding Magic Crit Chance (this will reset your skills if you had it)

Fixed player skills in MP not downloading spent totals properly

Fixed changing gatherer assignment not updating changes immediately in MP

Fixed harvested Hornet Wax not showing properly for client in MP

Fixed some Squire, Scout, and Apprentice skills that got messed up in version control

Fixed storehouses changing resources to T0

Fixed Masonry spent points showing Woodworking spent points

Fixed shrines not properly awarding buffs

Fixed Imps disappearing as soon as their rift is closed

Fixed Rift Spawn Rate setting

Fixed Monoliths and some other objects spawning at improperly low rates

Fixed finishing drinking a stack of water in a container throwing an error

Fixed several non animal specific items printing out animal specific names

