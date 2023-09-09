Repair
-
Fix the archive stuck after Update 1.0.3
-
Fixed some maps not being able to attack
optimize
-
Optimize the store display to distinguish whether the corresponding recipe is mastered
-
Optimized automatic sale signs
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Repair
Fix the archive stuck after Update 1.0.3
Fixed some maps not being able to attack
optimize
Optimize the store display to distinguish whether the corresponding recipe is mastered
Optimized automatic sale signs
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update