我的修仙传奇 update for 9 September 2023

无标题

Patchnotes

Repair

  1. Fix the archive stuck after Update 1.0.3

  2. Fixed some maps not being able to attack

optimize

  1. Optimize the store display to distinguish whether the corresponding recipe is mastered

  2. Optimized automatic sale signs

