Crow Forest: New World update for 9 September 2023

Crow Forest: New World 0.0.6 Update

Crow Forest: New World 0.0.6 Update · Build 12147342

Patchnotes via Steam Community

With the new update, you must now find a flashlight that can follow the days and you will have to escape from the animals that attack you at night, otherwise the night may be difficult for you.

  • Day cycle added.
  • Rain added.

  • Fixed the number of slots on wearables.
  • Removed the refillable feature of bottles.
  • Flasks rearranged as refillable
  • Fixed the problem of mismatch between the icons and items on the wearables.

There is still the possibility of corruption of save files in games as a result of the update, so we apologize in advance.

In our next update, the map is planned to be expanded and many additions with new areas.

We need your feedback to provide you with a better gaming experience. Thank you for your interest.

