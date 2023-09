Share · View all patches · Build 12147306 · Last edited 9 September 2023 – 03:09:13 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Next main update coming soon!

It'll be mostly base and graphics updates with some miscellaneous fixes too.

Sorry for the big gap in updates frequency we've been working on lot of stuff!

Here's a quick render concept for the new models:



Update is due this week.

-QadarCG