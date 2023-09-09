Carth Alpha 1.95d5

~Added New Quests and Quest Givers

~Began Druidic Story Arc

~Began Viernes Story Arc

~Began Hunters Story Arc

~Added new Companion Behaviors

~UI and UIX Tweaks

~Fixed Dialogues breaking and not giving what they should

~Fixed Dialogue spelling mistakes

~Fixed Ian Backlou Dialogue being incorrect

~Fixed Gabriel Ferthiu Dialogue being incorrect

~Finished Mayor Beaumont Act 1 Quests

~Small Vegetation Changes

~Small Bug reports fixed

~Began work on dead forest and swamp biomes

~Added new quests with Viola Thorne

~Updated Known Bugs Lists

~Moving along through quest lines gives better rewards and Xp