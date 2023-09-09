 Skip to content

Carth Playtest update for 9 September 2023

Carth Alpha 1.95d5

Build 12147301 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

~Added New Quests and Quest Givers
~Began Druidic Story Arc
~Began Viernes Story Arc
~Began Hunters Story Arc
~Added new Companion Behaviors
~UI and UIX Tweaks
~Fixed Dialogues breaking and not giving what they should
~Fixed Dialogue spelling mistakes
~Fixed Ian Backlou Dialogue being incorrect
~Fixed Gabriel Ferthiu Dialogue being incorrect
~Finished Mayor Beaumont Act 1 Quests
~Small Vegetation Changes
~Small Bug reports fixed
~Began work on dead forest and swamp biomes
~Added new quests with Viola Thorne
~Updated Known Bugs Lists
~Moving along through quest lines gives better rewards and Xp

Changed files in this update

