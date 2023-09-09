UPDATE 0.92 - Level Editor.. Deleting Bricks is Much Faster & Easier!

Hello everyone!

In Update 0.92 while making the new lion level seen in the image above, I decided to code in a much easier and faster way to delete unwanted bricks you've placed. So now, you no longer have to have the

brick placement cursor on the brick that you want to delete... Instead, just simply put your mouse cursor on any unwanted brick and press your right mouse button! Boing! It's gone that easy! I've also made it so you can you hold the right mouse button and simply move your mouse cursor to delete several unwanted bricks very quickly!

The lion I drew today in the brick editor has also been added to the game for everyone to play and it's currently level 4.

HOW TO SUBMIT YOUR OWN LEVELS FOR ADMISSION INTO THE GAME:

Simply take a screenshot of your level you'd like to see added to this game for everyone to play and post it on my discord forum here: https://discord.gg/HN3CfNTr58

Also be sure that you give me a username to credit you for your level(s) if you'd like to be acknowledged when the level loads whenever any players see your level load up on their computer!

BUG FIXES:

In this update, I've also fixed a bug that was part of update 0.91 this morning that caused the game to crash whenever you beat the first level. A simple typo, silly me!

I've also corrected an issue that would launch the ball from your paddle unintentionally if you paused the game before you launched a ball that was ready to go on your paddle.

Well, that's it for this update! I thank you for reading this and for playing my game!

Sincerely,

ZaxtorGameS ... (Solo Indie Game Developer)