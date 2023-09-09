Update Version 0.8.7.0 Win11 bug fix

First of all, I apologize that it took me so long to discover the problem. Because I have been using the Win10 computer myself, everything in the game content is normal, but recently when I bought a new Win11 computer, I found that many skills in the game had problems, resulting in a very bad experience. The following content has been updated and fixed:

Robot, Robot EX: Fix bugs with abnormal missile flight speed Eagle, Eagle EX: Fixed bug with abnormal flying speed in skill Green Dragon, Green Dragon EX: Fixed a serious bug where the Awakening skill failed Female Mage, Female Mage EX: Fixed bug in displaying heavy attack effects Bullhead Monster, Bullhead Monster EX: Fix bug with strong suction in Awakening skill Scarecrow, Scarecrow EX: Fix a bug where Scarecrow's heavy attack suction is too strong Death Lord, Death Lord EX: Fixed serious bugs where heavy attack and awakening skills can cause abnormal effects in high frame rates Fixed a bug in the laser skill effect display of the final boss's fear will

Thank you for your support. I will continue to work hard~