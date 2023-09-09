Update 111e4 is now Live on the Experimental Branch!

Howdy folks!

Have another experimental build for y'all this week, focused on new entities and entity spawning logic in the Institution Preview scene. Please note that these are all WIP, some have missing sounds, as this is a first pass to ensure they actually spawn and move about the scene correctly. If you run into any unusual behavior, especially varied from the devlog above, please file a bug report!

Peace,

Anton

TO PLAY THE NEW BUILD FOLLOW THESE STEPS:

Right click H3 in Steam

Go to Properties

Click Betas

Click The Dropdown

Select Experimental!

Additions:

Added New Construct To Institution Preview Scene: Floater (A hovering contact-mine)

Added New Construct To Institution Preview Scene: Sentinel (A mobile security entity)

Added New Construct To Institution Preview Scene: Node (A static slingshot ‘turret’ for the player)

Added New Construct To Institution Preview Scene: Blister (A static security entity)

Added New Prop Set: Squarrel and Exploding Squarrel

Added Assorted New Destructible Props to Institution Preview

Changes:

Entities in the Institution Preview Scene are now spawned using a more generative logic. Please report any truly bizarre spawning behavior observed to the Steam Forum Bug Reports Section

Fixes: