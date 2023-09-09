LION Update 0.4.01

Good Day everyone, I’m launching a new Update for LION this week that gives a graphical update to the game, the performance might be a bit lower just for a couple of frames while I optimize the new looks of the game alongside new gameplay features to complete the combat being the Stager system, the last system remaining for the combat system, the stagger system is a defense orange bar that is located under some enemies and is depleted by parrying their attacks using red cut and mostly yellow impact children. Once that is done the enemy will receive more damage and is left venerable while the bar recharges back and reaches its full max value.

Also, several bug fixes have been done, however there re some others still pending regarding enemies’ abilities not executing properly, this is because some enemies are having their actions or attacks being modified a bit to work better and some are given new ones. I let know in the next update witch ones will be altered and how.