Rise for the Fight update for 9 September 2023

Rise for the Fight Alpha 1.6 Patch 9 Out Now

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ALPHA BUILD 1.6 PATCH 8 CHANGELOG:

  • Pandemic has FINALLY been fixed, and has returned to Custom Games.
  • Zombies in Pandemic will now have their customization options, besides facial expressions, equipped to their character.

