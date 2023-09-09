Rise for the Fight Alpha 1.6 Patch 9 Out Now

ALPHA BUILD 1.6 PATCH 8 CHANGELOG:
- Pandemic has FINALLY been fixed, and has returned to Custom Games.
- Zombies in Pandemic will now have their customization options, besides facial expressions, equipped to their character.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
ALPHA BUILD 1.6 PATCH 8 CHANGELOG:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update