7.34c Gameplay Patch

Patch 7.34c is out now. You can check the notes [here](www.dota2.com/patches/7.34c).
Oracle saw too far into the future. That is now fixed.
Over the last few days we've addressed several gameplay issues:
- Fixed an issue where using Armlet could lead to double death bounties
- Fixed Soul Ring not removing temporary mana at the end of its buff duration
- Fixed enemy flagbearer creeps sometimes not showing their banners
- Fixed shield rune not being visible on enemy units until they attack or get attacked
- Fixed Ion Shell sometimes not being visible
- Fixed Terrorblade illusions appearing the same as the real Terrorblade
- Fixed buffs like Haste, God's Strength, and Fire Remnant not showing on the status bar of heroes
- Fixed backdoor protection not being shown as a buff on towers nor the shield icon next to their health
- Fixed the invisibility effect not showing on enemy heroes under a friendly Sentry Ward
- Fixed Haste rune not showing as a buff on the status bar or being shown visually on the hero
- Fixed Pudge Rot being invisible
- Fixed an issue where Rubick stole Death Pact for free when stealing Skeleton Walk from Clinkz
- Fixed Lone Druid's Spirit Bear counting towards Monkey King's Jinggu Mastery stacks
- Fixed Lone Druid's Spirit Bear death counting towards permanent stacks for Axe, Necrophos, Slark, Lion, and Tidehunter
- Fixed Desolator gaining damage when killing Spirit Bear
- Fixed Spirit Bear attacks counting as Hero attacks when attacking Clinkz Skeletons, Lich Ice Spire, Phoenix Supernova, Pugna Nether Ward, Tidehunter Dead in the Water anchor, Undying Tombstone, Zeus Nimbus.
- Fixed Spirit Bear death refreshing Axe Culling Blade and lowering Windranger Focus Fire cooldown with Level 25 talent
- Fixed Lone Druid Spirit Bear displayed as the unit name on the Minimap
- Fixed Tormentor not granting Spirit Bear a Shard if Lone Druid already has one, and not allowing allies to get Tormentor gold bounty if all allies already have the Shard
- Fixed Tormentor particles sometimes showing in fog of war
- Fixed a bug where inventory item icons would sometimes disappear when dragging them
- Fixed a number of items' ability effects failing to equip in the Armory/Loadout
- Fixed some free event reward items not showing up in the Armory
- Fixed an issue saving the Taunt slot on custom sets
- Fixed the default global light and shadow colors on the Autumn terrain
- Fixed a display-only bug where certain magic resistance and physical resistance percentage values were being incorrectly rounded down a point below their actual values
- Fixed a display-only bug where units with zero health or mana regeneration values would display as negative zero due to network-encoding quantization effects
- Fixed a crash in Workshop Tools
Changed files in this update