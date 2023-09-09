 Skip to content

Cat Warfare update for 9 September 2023

Cat Warfare - Patch 58.10.2

Patch 58.10.2 · Build 12147122

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed lag spikes when players spawn and despawn.
  • Fixed typos.

