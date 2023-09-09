 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mobmania update for 9 September 2023

Hotfix a.4.3.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12147088 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue with slows not behaving as intended (either stacking multiple times or not applying at all.)
Fixed Service Reanne incorrectly named Cafe Reanne.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2099221 Depot 2099221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link