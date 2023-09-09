 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Monster Hide update for 9 September 2023

Patch 0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12147013 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch fixes the problems related to the smg weapon

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2218691 Depot 2218691
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2312590 Depot 2312590
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2367630 Depot 2367630
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link