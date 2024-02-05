Last update 1.8.6.

Share · View all patches · Build 12146895 · Last edited 5 February 2024 – 18:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Hi guys, this is the last update, the game will not receive any more support. I want to thank you for all the support that the game received throughout this first year of the game's life.

1.8.6 features:

Fixed some errors in the game.

Added some text in items of the game.

About my second game Blue Maiden.

For the next update 1.2.6 we will include the following:

New ending and new achievement.

Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese.

The update will be available at the end of March.

Also I wanna give you guys some copies of my recent game Blue Maiden, Enjoy.

9YFDD-9XXB3-4HGPM

MY78X-I266C-RFVDC

ZIGQE-097G9-6WH2T

0TCZ3-RBRIW-IB0PW

L702N-FTF5G-WJB5L

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2391690/Blue_Maiden/

Regards

Blusagi Team.