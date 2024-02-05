Last update 1.8.6.

Hi guys, this is the last update, the game will not receive any more support. I want to thank you for all the support that the game received throughout this first year of the game's life.
1.8.6 features:
Fixed some errors in the game.
Added some text in items of the game.
About my second game Blue Maiden.
For the next update 1.2.6 we will include the following:
- New ending and new achievement.
- Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese.
The update will be available at the end of March.
Also I wanna give you guys some copies of my recent game Blue Maiden, Enjoy.
9YFDD-9XXB3-4HGPM
MY78X-I266C-RFVDC
ZIGQE-097G9-6WH2T
0TCZ3-RBRIW-IB0PW
L702N-FTF5G-WJB5L
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2391690/Blue_Maiden/
Regards
Blusagi Team.
Changed files in this update