Locked in my darkness update for 5 February 2024

Last update 1.8.6.

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi guys, this is the last update, the game will not receive any more support. I want to thank you for all the support that the game received throughout this first year of the game's life.

1.8.6 features:

Fixed some errors in the game.
Added some text in items of the game.

About my second game Blue Maiden.

For the next update 1.2.6 we will include the following:

  • New ending and new achievement.
  • Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese.

The update will be available at the end of March.

Also I wanna give you guys some copies of my recent game Blue Maiden, Enjoy.

9YFDD-9XXB3-4HGPM
MY78X-I266C-RFVDC
ZIGQE-097G9-6WH2T
0TCZ3-RBRIW-IB0PW
L702N-FTF5G-WJB5L

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2391690/Blue_Maiden/

Regards

Blusagi Team.

Changed files in this update

