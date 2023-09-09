Double trouble

Double Blow has been in the game since the introduction of the Projects, many, many years ago. He's always played his part, but has been a bit thin on content. This changes now, with various new things for him, including new interactions at his place. Another thing that's been in the game since the beginning is PCP, and yes, you can now take it (not that we'd ever recommend such a thing).

There are a few other new bits and pieces this time, but the other big one is the credit-locked storyline for getting out of jail early (as opposed to giving the guards cash). This isn't a popular choice, so we've gone all out in making it extra satisfying for those who have chosen it -- an exciting action scene, new lore, a new gang, and perhaps a rare opportunity to get contact with a coveted organisation.

And last but not least, the game now has over 2.5 million words of content. It still feels like we're only just getting started...

Read the full changelog below:

Double Blow now has a schedule.

Double Blow's had had a little work.

Double Blow now has something on his mind, along with some other stuff.

You can now finish Another way out (the credits bribe option for leaving jail early).

You can now take PCP (although it's not a good idea).

You can now buy some Party supplies in Interstate.

Added the charge level to Battery charging on your vehicle.

One new sexual quirk.

New artwork.

Fixed a couple of problems with SVV.

Fixed fuelling your vehicle manually not taking any fuel.

Fixed some typos and other minor bugs; thanks for the reports!