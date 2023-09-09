Enemy + Vehicle Update

Hello everyone, That Fish here!

We're here with another update that brings some new stuff, like vehicles, enemy bases, contextual music, and a lot of fixes. It's not a huge update, but we wanted to improve a bit more on the base game before releasing the remaining maps. There's not a whole lot to say right now, we'll post more info in a news post a bit later where we explain more in depth what's going on.

Also, Trading Cards should be available soon too, and some ofthe art assets on Steam will be changed to match the main art. Other than that we're just putting in work to finish the remaining heists so that we can focus on music, audio, more gameplay features, and more later on.

We hope you're enjoying the game as much as we're enjoying making it! There's a lot left to add before full release, but we're getting more and more efficient, so it shouldn't take that much longer.

Below are the new things we've added and fixed:

Additions

Added vehicles (cars, boats, helicopters)

Added enemy bases

Added contextual music (combat & exploration)

Added enemy kill and knockout popups

Added a race track level

Added the ability for enemies to climb ladders

Changes and Fixes

Massively optimized enemy CPU efficiency

Improved enemy AI & path-finding

Updated the outline artstyle

Implemented full UI navigation for controller input

Highly reduced the likelihood of camera clipping

Fixed the ingredient spam that can occur in Pizza Panic

Fixed the Throwing Knife blueprint being incorrectly assigned

Fixed ammo being able to be picked up while downed

Fixed the doors in Et tu, Bingus being unreliable

Fixed the cage floors in Pongo City

Fixed the navigation mesh in Hotel Playa del Sol

Improved all navigation meshes in all levels

Updated enemy collision meshes

Fixed frozen status effect persisting between respawns

See you later nootinator!