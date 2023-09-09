 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CARNAGE OFFERING TD update for 9 September 2023

UPDATE 28: IONIC DEVASTATING LASER

Share · View all patches · Build 12146735 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The update includes a new "Paul Lannoy" hero implant and a devastating new attack that will decimate your enemies!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2298301 Depot 2298301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link