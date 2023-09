Share · View all patches · Build 12146700 · Last edited 9 September 2023 – 10:39:08 UTC by Wendy

I'm still working on "Siberian Village"

In 0.6 I continued to work on bug fixes and game improvements

At night the village is finally visible)

A new car is available to you - VAZ 2101

The restoration of houses in the game is also available

In version 0.7, I will also work on improving the game and continuing the quest.

Thank you all for supporting the project!